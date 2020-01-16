UVM
BURLINGTON, VT (01/13/2020—Andrew Siegel, Class of 2021, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Vermont. Siegel from Bethel, ME, is a(n) Film and Television Studies major in the College of Arts and Sciences.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
