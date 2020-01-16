SUMNER — The Congregational Church of East Sumner, UCC, would like to announce the retirement of The Rev. Howard MacMullen. Pastor Skip served the congregation and surrounding community from 2010-2019. While the Pastoral Search Committee is carrying out the search process, Sunday worship will continue with a rotation of guest pastors and speakers. Holy Communion will be offered on the first and third Sundays; other sacraments will be observed as needed. The Ash Wednesday service will take place on February 26 at 7 p.m.

Worship leaders through February will be: Michael Carter-January 19, Rev. Gary Bragg-January 26, Rev. Raymond Clothier-February 2, Bill Glass-February 9 and 16, Rev. Gary Bragg-February 23.

Worship begins at 9 a.m. with Fellowship following. The Church is located at 50 Main Street (Rte 219) in East Sumner, and has a stair lift to the sanctuary.

For more information, call Bill at 388-2263, Cyndy at 388-2667, or East Sumner Congregational Church on Facebook.

