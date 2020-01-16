Just under two months into its first regular season as a girls hockey co-op and St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester gave up two goals in a loss to Scarborough for a second time.

The similarities in those respective games, and the Saints team playing in them, end at the goals-against total.

The Saints nearly won Wednesday night’s rematch, with a rally in the third period to tie the game 1-1 and a few chances to win in regulation before ultimately losing 2-1 in overtime. Their first regular-season game since adding Winthrop and Gray-NG came on the road in a 2-0 loss to the Red Storm in late November.

Saints coach Paul Gosselin has seen plenty of growth in his new-look team since that first meeting.

“I think we’ve actually come together as a team,” Gosselin said. “I think when we played them the first time we were probably a bunch of individuals. You know, the result was somewhat similar, but it was more individual. I think right now we’re playing as a team and it showed tonight.”

The Saints’ starting forward line saw Winthrop’s Abbie Ross skate with Isabella Webster and Taryn Cloutier of St. Dom’s, while Gray-NG’s Madi Pelletier and West Duffy shared the ice with Emma Roy of St. Dom’s. Winthrop freshman Maddie Weymouth played the blue line with St. Dom’s defenders Giselle Ouellette and Lily Beauchesne.

Despite trying to bring players from three different schools together, the Saints sit at 10-4 even after Wednesday’s loss, with the losses coming to teams with a combined three losses.

RED STORM BOLSTERED BY BLACK BEAR

When asked about what makes her team’s defense so good this season, first-year Scarborough girls hockey coach Taylor Fowler didn’t even have time to answer before her assistant coach quickly interrupted with a playful “coaching” before giving way to the head coach.

Fowler chuckled, but then agreed.

The assistant, after all, is former University of Maine standout defenseman Jeff Libby, who grew up in Waterville before playing in Orono, followed by a brief professional career.

“We just have solid defenders. I mean, coaching is very good, and they just buy in, they work hard, and we just have solid defenders, so that helps,” Fowler said.

The Red Storm have only given up seven goals through 16 of 18 regular-season games, and a South-leading 14-1-1 record to show for it. Only Lewiston has given up fewer, with four.

Libby’s daughter, sophomore Ashlyn, is a forward, and assisted on a goal in Wednesday’s game.

FINDING THE RIGHT FORMULA

The St. Dom’s boys hockey team couldn’t find the back of the net Wednesday night against South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete. It was only the second shutout of the season for the Saints, whose offense has scored multiple goals in their six other games.

The Saints had three power plays to try and help their offense, but the man-advantage may actually have hurt St. Dom’s in its quest to score, especially when each of those power plays was followed by a penalty kill soon after.

“The difficulty for us, we have a short bench, and so it really messes up our lines and the chemistry between the lines by having to go four, five, four, five,” Saints coach Dan D’Auteuil said. “It really destroys our chemistry, and we’re a team that has to have that chemistry.”

POLL POSITION

For the fifth time in as many instances this season, the Lewiston boys and girls hockey teams topped the Varsity Maine polls, with the latest poll unveiled Thursday.

The Blue Devil boys have garnered every first-place vote this season, with the girls getting all but one. Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland earned a first-place vote in the initial poll on Dec. 12.

The latest Top 5 poll also placed the St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG girls team at No. 4, behind Lewiston, Scarborough and the Capers, and ahead of defending state champ Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach. The Saints have been in each of the last four polls, starting at No. 5 and moving up to No. 4 last week.

The St. Dom’s boys team fell out of the poll after sharing the No. 5 spot last week. The Saints have appeared in three of the five polls.

