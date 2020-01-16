Chris Floyd will play from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Born into a musical family, he began playing guitar at 9 years old. By 10, he was playing on stage in his family’s band. He plays music spanning classic rock, country, blues, and bluegrass. Brian Martin will play from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Martine likes to play a lot of cover songs from the 80’s through today. There is no cover for either night. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.

