Chris Floyd will play from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Born into a musical family, he began playing guitar at 9 years old. By 10, he was playing on stage in his family’s band. He plays music spanning classic rock, country, blues, and bluegrass. Brian Martin will play from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Martine likes to play a lot of cover songs from the 80’s through today. There is no cover for either night. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles