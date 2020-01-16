PLYMOUTH, NH — Haley Wakefield of Norway, Emily Wallace, of Harrison, and Grace Gallant, of South Paris have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
