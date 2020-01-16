What do you call a ski club for people who don’t ski? Prime Time Ski Club, of course. For various reasons the ski club has a number of members who are not skiing this winter. I’m one of them. While recovering from a ski accident I had last January (broken left leg and right ankle) I put extra stress on an already balky right knee which now needs to be replaced. I have a late March date set for a knee replacement. In the meantime I can’t bend the “bad” knee enough to ski — or even to put on a ski boot.

After discovering several other club members who are not planning to ski this season for various health issues or injuries, I jokingly mentioned that I should form “a ski club for those who don’t ski” and some of those non-skiing members got very excited about that. So it looks like I may be planning a few special “events” for those who aren’t skiing — a great opportunity to explore Bethel and the surrounding communities with friends and maybe learn to play cribbage or bridge or try a new board game.

Of course the club’s first mission is to bring skiers 50 years and older together and most of our members are enjoying great skiing at Sunday River, the result of a total of more than two feet of natural snow in the past two weeks. With 103 trails open (71 groomed) and 14 lifts running most days, Sunday River boasts the most open terrain in the East. Snowmakers continue to make even more snow while the groomers provide plenty of fresh corduroy. So if you are looking for someone to ski with, you should come to the lower level of Peak Lodge at 10 a.m. weekdays. Those who drive to Sunday River oftentimes gather in the Mahoosuc Room at 8:30 a.m. at South Ridge Base Lodge to “boot up” before the lifts open at 9. Hope you will join us on or off the snow

