Heavy snow created slippery roads and limited visibility for Thursday’s morning commute.
About 9:30 a.m., the National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals:
Androscoggin County
SE Poland 2.4″
W Lisbon Falls 2.0″
Lisbon 2.0″
Auburn 1.9″
Livermore Falls 1.5″
Turner 1.0″
Winthrop 1.0″
Franklin County
Farmington 1.1″
Weld 1.0″
New Sharon 0.5″
Kingfield 0.5″
Temple 0.5″
Oxford County
Bethel 1.4″
Hartford 1.3 inches
The storm was expected to continue through Thursday afternoon — leaving as much as 7 inches in some areas of Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. But the evening commute should be a bit easier.
Lewiston extended its parking ban to end at 8 p.m. Auburn plans to end it’s parking ban at 6 p.m.
While Friday’s forecast shows a sunny day, high temperatures in the teens and strong winds could combine for significant wind chill, according to WGME.
Friday night’s skies will be clear, allowing temperatures to drop to around or below zero, according to WGME.
The weekend storm forecast calls for snow to start Saturday night. By the time it ends Sunday, 3-6 inches of snow accumulation is expected, according to WGME. There is a possibility of rain or a wintry mix during the storm too.
