As Maine focuses on keeping warm after a day of snow, another cold front advances on the state bring another round of snow.
High temperatures weren’t expected to get past the teens Friday.
A storm starting Saturday could drop as much as 7 inches of snow over most of the state. The western mountain areas could get as much as 10 inches.
Forecasters expect snow to start in the afternoon but the heavy stuff won’t start until after sundown. The storm is expected to continue into Sunday.
The city of Lewiston has declared a parking ban starting at 8 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Information from the National Weather Service and WGME was used in this report.
