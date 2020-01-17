MONDAY, Jan. 20

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Martin Luther King Day, all schools and government offices closed.

TUESDAY, Jan. 21

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the library, 49 Spring St.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 22

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Edward Little High School Building Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. The building committee invites the public to hear about the progress of the new school.

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall, immediately following building committee meeting.

AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

