CAPE ELIZABETH — Abbey Michaud hit a jump shot at the buzzer to give Gray-New Gloucester a 36-35 overtime win over Cape Elizabeth in Western Maine Conference girls basketball play Friday.

Mady West dribbled in the middle and found Michaud open on the baseline for the game-winner. Michaud finished with eight points. Emma West and Samantha Fortin each posted nine points to lead the Patriots.

Isabel Berman scored a game-high 14 points for the Capers. Alison Gerety added nine points, and Karli Chapin chipped in five.

LEWISTON 50, BRUNSWICK 42: Madeline Foster paced the Blue Devils (4-7) with 20 points in a upset win over the Dragons (8-3) in Lewiston.

Jamyah Nicolas contributed 12 points for Lewiston, and Lauren Foster grabbed 11 rebounds.

Logan Brown led the Dragons with 19 points. Alexis Guptill scored 10.

BUCKFIELD 45, TEMPLE 28: Alyssa Litchfield had 10 of her career-high 16 points in the second quarter and the Bucks (4-7) pulled away to sink the Bereans (5-5) in Buckfield.

Buckfield outscored Temple 18-8 in the quarter. Deja Bennett and Madison Turcotte each had six points for the Bucks.

Ella Baker scored 13 points to lead Temple, and Chloe Riportella finished with six points.

GREELY 67, POLAND 35: Brooke Obar scored 18 points as the Rangers (11-1) handled the Knights (3-8) in Cumberland.

Camille Clement added 17 points and Mollie Obar had 11. The Rangers outscored the Knights 35-15 in the second half to pull away.

Sophia Vallee led Poland with eight points. Emma Bunyea added seven and Gabrielle Bolduc had six.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 56, HALL-DALE 40: The Falcons (7-5) flew by the Bulldogs (3-8) in Rumford.

Mountain Valley jumped on Hall-Dale, taking a 24-12 lead after the first quarter. Rylee Sevigny and Autumn Freeman each scored 14 points and Kierstyn Lyons added 11 for the Falcons.

KK Wills led the Bulldogs with 14 points in the losing effort.

RANGELEY 61, VALLEY 44: Winnie LaRochelle led four players in double figures with 17 points and the Lakers (13-0) jumped out to a fast start then held off the Cavaliers (5-6) in the second half to pick up the D South victory in Bingham.

Lauren Eastlack and Olivia Pye each scored 14 points and Emily Eastlack added 11 for Rangeley (13-0), which led 32-11 at the half.

Jillian Miller scored a team-high 13 points for Valley (5-6).

ST. DOM’S 49, SACOPEE VALLEY 43: The Saints (10-2) closed with a 9-0 run in the final four minutes of regulation to defeat the host Hawks (5-6) at Hiram.

Becca Zimmerman had a game-high 18 points, including six points in the fourth quarter, to pace St. Dom’s. Mia-Angelina Leslie added 12 points and Skye Rogers finished with 11.

Kylie Day led the way for Sacopee Valley with 11 points, and Riley Vacchiano chipped in with 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BOOTHBAY 85, TELSTAR 49: Hunter Crockett poured in a career-high 32 points in the Seahawks’ (11-2) big win over the Rebels (2-10) in Boothbay Harbor.

Benjamin Pearce was Boothbay’s second-leading scorer with 18 points. Kaleb Ames added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Logan Sumner dropped 27 points for Telstar, while Davin Mason had 17.

DIRIGO 50, OAK HILL 38: The Cougars (4-9) pounced to a win over the Raiders (5-8) in Dixfield.

Charlie Houghton recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Dirigo, which led 27-16 at halftime. Mateo Lapointe and John Snowman contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively.

D’Andre Daniels paced the Raiders (5-8) with 10 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 55, CAPE ELIZABETH 44: Nick Kariotis tallied 12 of his 14 points in the third quarter as the Patriots (7-5) used a 25-17 advantage to take control against the Capers (4-8) in Gray.

Jay Hawkes added 12 points for Gray-New Gloucester, which trailed 19-18 at halftime. Wyatt Kenney added 11 points.

Nolan Smith scored 16 and Nate Mullen had 15 for the Capers.

GREELY 94, POLAND 62: Logan Bagshaw reached the 1,000-point mark for his career, scoring 24 points to lead Rangers (9-3) past the Knights (3-9) in Poland.

Greely hit 15 3-pointers, six in the first quarter. Bagshaw reached his milestone in the third quarter. Nick Butler dropped in 21 points, Liam Davis had 15 and Tim Walker scored 13 for the Rangers.

Evan Kelly led Poland with 17 points. Isaiah Hill chipped in 10.

LEWISTON 66, BRUNSWICK 49: David Omasombo made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils (7-5) past the Dragons (7-4) in Brunswick.

Lewiston’s Malik Foster scored 11 points in the second quarter and finished with 16. Evan Williams contributed 10 points.

Noah Goddard led the Dragons with 14 points, while Evan Cox had 10.

MONMOUTH 63, MADISON 34: The Mustangs (8-4) galloped past the Bulldogs (5-7) in Monmouth.

Monmouth raced to a 20-8 first-quarter lead. Brock Bates, Gabe Martin and Hayden Fletcher scored 15, 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Mustangs.

Vern Worthen led the Bulldogs with 11 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 62, ST. DOM’S 53: Mcgwire Sawyer had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Teagan Meggison scored 21 points for the Hawks (2-8) in a win over Saints (4-5) in Hiram.

Sacopee Valley trailed 38-36 entering the fourth quarter after the Saints rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit. Sean Wedgewood scored 11 for the Hawks.

Gabe Carey’s 28 points led St. Dom’s.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 70, CARRABEC 38: Brandon Frey scored 20 points and Jack Bryant added 16 to lead the Phoenix (9-2) past the Cobras in Jay.

Luke Carey compiled a game-high 21 points for Carrabec (1-12).

TEMPLE 64, BUCKFIELD 47: Marko Ajvaz scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead four Bereans (5-5) in double figures in an East/West Conference win over the Bucks (4-8) in Buckfield.

Stevo Kruta added 15 points for Temple Academy, and Dragan Jovanovic and Zack Wiles each added 11 points.

RJ Loring led Buckfield with 14 points. Tyler Gammon added 12 points.

