BASKETBALL

Justin Bibbs sank a floater with 7 seconds remaining Sunday to give the Maine Red Claws a 108-107 win over the College Park Skyhawks College Park, Georgia.

Bibbs finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists for Maine (18-7). Carsen Edwards had a team-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds. Yante Maten added 18 points and six rebounds. Jaysean Paige had 14 points off the bench and Tacko Fall had nine points and seven rebounds.

Marcus Derrickson led the Skyhawks (15-13) with 30 points. Nick Ward had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Tahjere McCall added 23 points and Charles Brown Jr. had 19.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Connor LaCouvee made 27 saves as the Maine Mariners shut out the Brampton Beast 4-0 at Brampton, Ontario.

Brandon Crawley and Sean Day scored first-period goals, both coming in the final five minutes of the period. Jake Elmer made it 3-0 midway through the second and Ted Hart of Cumberland added one more toward the end of the second period. Alex Kile had two assists.

Andrew D’Agostini stopped 18 of the 22 shots for Brampton.

BIATHLON

WORLD CUP: Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth hit 18 of 20 targets in snowy conditions and posted a season-best 16th-place finish in a 10-kilometer pursuit in Ruhpolding, Germany. Egan started in 28th place based on the results of a 7.5-kilometer sprint on Wednesday, but moved into the top 10 by clearing her first 10 targets. One miss in each of the two standing shooting stages dropped her back to 16th, as she finished 2 minutes, 1.8 seconds behind winner Tiril Eckhoff of Norway.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller won a men’s race and the European championship, adding to his run of success on the 1994 Olympic track at Lillehammer, Norway.

Fischnaller has six World Cup singles wins and three of them have come in Lillehammer.

He finished two runs in 1 minute, 37.737 seconds. Russia took silver and bronze, with Semen Pavlichenko second in 1:37.911 and Roman Repilov third in 1:37.965.

BOBSLED

WORLD CUP: Hunter Church won his first medal, a bronze in a four-man race at Igls, Austria.

It was the first medal for the U.S. men in a bobsled race on foreign soil since Steven Holcomb captured bronze on the same track in 2017.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Clement Noel skied through steadily falling snow to protect his first-run lead and win the slalom at Wengen, Switzerland.

Noel was only 17th fastest down the second gate-setting yet stayed 0.40 seconds ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen, who retook the overall World Cup standings lead.

Alexander Khoroshilov’s fast second run lifted him to finish third, 0.83 behind Noel, for the 35-year-old Russian’s best result in almost three years.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: Lee Westwood secured his 25th European Tour win with victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Westwood, who had a one-shot overnight lead, has won in four different decades starting in the 1990s. Westwood’s 5-under par final-round 67 gave him a two-shot margin over a chasing pack of France’s Victor Perez (63) and England’s Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (67), who all finished on 271.

LPGA: The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions featured a little bit of everything at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Clutch shots, bold play, lead changes, a few costly mistakes and even bonus golf.

It did everything but decide a champion.

Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez matched par five times in a playoff at the 197-yard 18th hole until it was too dark to continue. They will return at 8 a.m. Monday to see who gets the trophy.

LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park also was in the playoff, but was eliminated on the third extra hole when her tee shot with a fairway metal caromed off rocks left of the par-3 18th and bounded into surrounding water.



PGA: Andrew Landry regrouped to win The American Express after blowing a six-stroke lead on the back nine at La Quinta, California.

Landry broke a tie with Abraham Ancer with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole and made a 6-footer on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory.

« Previous

Next »