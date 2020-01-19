FREEPORT — Lake Region put Class B South-leading Freeport on the ropes in the first quarter of Friday night’s Western Maine Conference matchup. Then the Falcons showed their mettle and not only rallied back from a double-digit deficit, but stifled the Lakers the rest of the way in a 45-26 victory.

Lake Region (4-7) jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led by as much as 14-4 before ending the first quarter up 17-8 against the Falcons (9-3). The Lakers had five different players score, with Melissa Mayo, Shelby Sheldrick and Elizabeth Smith all connecting on 3-pointers.

“We made some shots,” Lake Region coach Paul True said. “And the rest of the way we didn’t.”

“Credit to Paul True. That’s why he’s the gold standard of how you should coach,” Freeport coach Seth Farrington said. “His kids were ready to play, he got them ready to play, and his kids came out with a little more fire in their belly, and pretty much they wanted it. You could tell, loose balls, they beat us to every loose ball, they executed better than we did. And we got flustered, and credit to Lake Region, they came out and played hard.”

Freeport’s star senior guard, Caroline Smith, was held scoreless in the first quarter, and had just three points at halftime. Then she went off for the remainder of her game-high 17 points in the second half.

“She’s one of the best players in our conference,” Farrington said. “And with being a better player it means extra responsibility, and she held herself to a standard in the halftime and came out and went back to being Caroline Smith.”

“She took more shots in the second half. I don’t think we did a great job executing or handing off screens, so she got some open looks and she’s a great player,” True said.

Rachel Wall added 13 points for Freeport, with at least one basket in every quarter. She had four points in the first quarter to help the Falcons get going. The Falcons’ other almost-six-footer, Mason Baker-Schlendering, scored six of her eight in the second quarter. Their rebounding ability helped tip the scales in Freeport’s favor.

“When we rebound well we’re tough to beat,” Farrington said. “And when we don’t rebound well, just like anybody else you get knocked off.”

Shauna Hancock led the Lakers with 12 points, including eight of Lake Region’s nine points across the final three quarters.

“They’re obviously No. 1 for a reason. So they’re long, athletic, play sound defense,” True said. “And we made some open shots in the first period, and we didn’t the rest of the way.”

“I’m hoping we’ll learn from it, but that remains to be seen,” True added, “so we’ll see.”

