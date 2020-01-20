100 Years Ago 1920

The icemen are on the last days of the harvest. In Lewiston, the Lake Auburn Crystal Ice is clearing the ice in preparatory to filling its shed near Avon street.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Chris Goodvear, professional New York director, has charge of organizing the Red Stocking Revue to be performed Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 28 and 29, at the Lewiston Auditorium. Mr. Goodyear’s theatrical experience includes association with the New York Opera and a Masters degree theater from Yale University. The director visited Maine some years ago for a performance with Emlyn Williams at Augusta. Since then he has traveled to the Far East and back. The Women’s Hospital Association’s show promises to be a big success. Mrs. Kenneth Orr of Auburn has been instrumental in getting the show on the road. The director has brought with him many tricks of the trade including costumes, music and script and has attempted to keep the scenery simple, relying heavily on lighting.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Franklin Memorial Hospitals board of trustees this week gave final approval for the Emergency Department renovations to be completed by June 1. The architect on the project is Paul C. Augusten of Philips. Doctors, nurses, secretaries and administrators were all involved in creating the final design. Patients and staff will experience greater confidentiality and efficiency as a result of a number of innovations, according to hospital administrators.

