Kaylee Meaney, 13, of Farmington enjoys skating Monday at the Hippach Field ice rink in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Meagan Fletcher, 7, of New Vineyard gets some skating time Monday at the Hippach Field ice rink in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Meagan Fletcher, 7, of New Vineyard takes a turn around the ice skating rink Monday at Hippach Field in Farmington. The rink is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily in fair weather. The warming hut is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays, holidays and school vacations. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Meagan Fletcher, 7, left, and her sister, Erin Fletcher, 9, enjoy skating Monday at the Hippach Field ice rink in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Kaylee Meaney, 13, of Farmington enjoys skating Monday at the Hippach Field ice rink in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Meagan Fletcher, 7, of New Vineyard takes a turn around the ice skating rink on Monday at Hippach Field in Farmington. The rink is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the week unless closed for inclement weather. The warming hut is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. Hours for holidays and vacation weeks are the same as Sundays. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, farmington parks and recreation department
Related Stories
Latest Articles