FREEMAN TOWNSHIP — A tractor-trailer truck rolled onto its side Thursday afternoon after it lost traction on snow-covered Foster Hill Road as it was going up a hill and slid backwards, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

The truck went off the left side of the road and rolled onto its driver side. The 2020 Peterbilt had a wood chip-style trailer loaded with logs.

Driver Mike Larivere, 27, of Saint Zachrie, Quebec, was not injured, Nichols wrote in a release.

The truck is owned by Loignon Champ-Carr Inc. of St. Come Liniere , Quebec.

Nichols responded to the scene after Franklin County dispatchers received a report of the overturned truck at about 1:12 p.m.

Nichols was assisted at the scene by Salem Township and Strong fire departments, Maine State Police Commercial Enforcement Trooper Joseph Parker and Chief Deputy Steven Lowell.

Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville was contacted for the recovery of the truck, according to Nichols.

