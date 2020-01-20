Maine College of Art and the Bakery Photo Collective are proud to present a talk with acclaimed photographer David Hilliard at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in Osher Hall at Maine College of Art in Portland. Join us as he discusses the balance between autobiography and fiction that distinguishes his large-scale, multi-paneled photographs.
David Hilliard is the recipient of a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship and a Fulbright Grant. His work has been exhibited in numerous institutions including Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; The Kemper Art Museum, St Louis; Miami Art Museum; Addison Museum of American Art, Andover; Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, Tampa; and DeCordova Museum, Lincoln, MA. Hilliard’s work is represented in many public collections including Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; Art Institute of Chicago; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; and Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Maine College of Art is located at 522 Congress St., Portland.
