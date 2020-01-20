Maine College of Art and the Bakery Photo Collective are proud to present a talk with acclaimed photographer David Hilliard at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in Osher Hall at Maine College of Art in Portland. Join us as he discusses the balance between autobiography and fiction that distinguishes his large-scale, multi-paneled photographs.

David Hilliard is the recipient of a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship and a Fulbright Grant. His work has been exhibited in numerous institutions including Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; The Kemper Art Museum, St Louis; Miami Art Museum; Addison Museum of American Art, Andover; Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, Tampa; and DeCordova Museum, Lincoln, MA. Hilliard’s work is represented in many public collections including Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; Art Institute of Chicago; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; and Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Maine College of Art is located at 522 Congress St., Portland.

Rock Bottom (2008). David Hilliard

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Maine College of Art
Related Stories
Latest Articles