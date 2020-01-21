LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice has hired Frederick Duah as director of strategic business innovation.

Duah will work with referral sources and payers to design value-added health care programs and reimbursement models that will build and strengthen relationships throughout Maine and beyond.

Duah was recently with Boston Medical Center Healthnet Plan, where he led a team that increased the center’s membership to become the second-largest insurance exchange product in the Massachusetts market.

Duah also served as the strategic planning manager at Network Health and was the senior health system analyst for the Division of Health Care Finance and Policy, a team that evaluates and reports on the state’s health care delivery system to the Office of the Governor in Massachusetts.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and English literature, a master’s degree in international development from the University of Denver and a doctorate in law and public policy from Northeastern University, where he taught economics. In addition, he attended the Columbia Business School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology earning certifications in corporate finance and supply chain management.

