LEWISTON — Jim and Rebecca Henry bought the Professional Building at 145 Lisbon St. last month in a deal that was a year in the making.

Josh Soley, a principal at Maine Realty Advisors, said Tuesday that he first approached former owner Jeremy Chapman a year ago, asking if he’d have any interest in selling the eight-story, nearly 21,000-square-foot building at Lisbon and Ash streets.

The two were too far away initially, but six months later agreed on $505,000.

Soley said he approached Jim Henry of Remington Street Properties, a developer he’s worked with several times, to see if he was interested in investing. After a tour, Henry was in.

“Jim, who’s been active in buying with us, said, ‘I want this one for myself,'” Soley said.

Short- and long-range plans are being drawn up now to replace windows and the roof, build a more efficient elevator and improve the facade.

The building is 90% occupied and has 70 small offices, eight to 10 per floor, Soley said. The goal moving ahead is to get one tenant to take an entire floor.

“There’s a lot of action in Lewiston,” he said. “We like Lisbon Street the most.”

