LISBON — The Police Department will be trained this year in using new, less-lethal munitions in its weapons and active-shooter preparedness and response, town councilors were told Tuesday night.

It was one of several departments presenting their 2020 goals to the council.

The Police Department purchased less-lethal munitions and modified its weapons to use the bean bag rounds last year. Training in their use will be held in February before cruisers are equipped with them, according to the department’s goals.

Last year, Police Chief Mark Hagan told the Town Council he wanted to purchase and implement the less-lethal munitions because of an increase in mental health-related incidents where some force may be necessary to subdue a person, but lethal force should be avoided.

The department will also implement active-shooter preparedness and response training in March, using equipment purchased last year, according to the department’s goals.

The Transfer Station staff reported its composting program is going well and will likely be expanded this year. The station also plans to spearhead more public workshops “to find a way to cover the ever rising costs of waste disposal,” its statement said.

New Economic and Community Development Director Brett Richardson set out a number of goals, including the creation of a community visioning process for the Worumbo Mill site. The site is along the Androscoggin River, and an environmental assessment of the former mill property last year found it is basically a clean site that can be redeveloped after the removal of some remaining debris, including asbestos.

The next meeting about redeveloping the site will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Town Office.

Parks & Recreation plans to construct a yurt or lean-to for group camping in Beaver Park, possibly on a prime site that overlooks Sandy Brook, Director Mark Stevens told the council. The department is also focused on an ongoing project to remove and contain the spread of invasive species.

Stevens noted that Lisbon’s Winterfest, featuring dog sledding and other activities, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Park.

Meanwhile, Central Maine Power has begun work to replace streetlights throughout town with energy-efficiency LEDs. The lights will save the town an estimated $10,000 to $12,000 annually in electricity, and the bulb replacement is coming at no cost to the town.

« Previous

filed under: