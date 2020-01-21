RUMFORD — A Wilton woman accused of commandeering a Jeep with three children inside it last fall was arrested in Rumford on Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for violating bail.

Shannon Lee Dupree, 42, was taken into custody by the Maine State Police at a home on Canal Street in Rumford and booked at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, according to jail records.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted her Jan. 6 on three counts of kidnapping, each charge a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

She is facing nine other charges, including three counts of criminal restraint of a child younger than 8. Each of those charges is a Class C felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Authorities said Dupree denied having any recollection of the events of Nov. 9, 2019, when she got into a stranger’s SUV that was parked at Brettun’s Variety store and gas station on Route 4 in Livermore. She drove the vehicle about 15 miles with three young children in the car before plowing the Jeep into a house and garage on a dead-end road in Jay, according to court records.

Dupree appeared in court Nov. 11 and two days later was released on $2,000 cash bail.

Two warrants were issued for Dupree’s arrest, one for the current charges and one for failing to appear in court on unrelated charges. Her whereabouts were unknown on Jan. 10, according to a grand jury report.

