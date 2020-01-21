DIXFIELD — DJ Douglass scored the go-ahead bucket in the waning moments to give Lisbon a 55-54 boys basketball win over Dirigo on Tuesday.

Douglass drove the lane a made a floater to put the Greyhounds up by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. Douglass also made four 3-points to lead Lisbon (7-5) with 20 points. Ring Ring added 14 and Miles Booker finished with 10.

Dirigo’s (4-10) John Snowman drained six treys and finished with 20 points. Charlie Houghton contributed 16 for the Cougars.

OAK HILL 64, MONMOUTH 51: The Raiders (6-8) started the game on an 11-0 run and didn’t let up or let the Mustangs (8-5) get back into the game in Wales.

Oak Hill had a balanced attacked paced by Jackson Arbour and Alex Fournier, who scored 11 points apiece. Justin Aldridge and D’Andre Daniels each added nine.

Monmouth’s Brock Bates and Gabe Martin led all scorers with 17 points each.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 68, POLAND 49: The Patriots (8-5) took control in the second quarter to beat the Knights (3-10) at Gray.

Gray-New Gloucester led 12-11 after the first quarter, but outscored the Knights 20-8 in the the second quarter.

Matt Johnson led the way for GNG with 13 points, Nick Pelletier had three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and Nicholas Karitos tossed in 11.

Joe Levesque led Poland with 10 points.

MADISON 62, TELSTAR 45: Cameron Cobb scored 28 points and the Bulldogs (6-7) pulled away from the Rebels (2-11) in the third quarter in Bethel.

Telstar led 22-19 at halftime, but an injury challenged its depth and Madison outscored the Rebels 22-7 in the third.

Caden Franzose added 10 points for the Bulldogs. Davin Mason topped Telstar with 19 points and Logan Sumner scored 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 43, POLAND 28: Samantha Fortin scored 13 points and Jordan Grant returned from injury to scored 12 in the Patriots’ (9-4) win over the rival Knights (3-9) in Poland.

Eliza Hotham also scored 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Gray-New Gloucester.

Amanda’lyn Gagne led Poland with eight points and Gabrielle Bolduc added nine.

