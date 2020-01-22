WILTON — Thirteen months after experiencing a medical crisis while visiting his grandparents, Michael and Amy Frances LeBlanc, 21-year old Aaron LeBlanc of Canaan is facing a much brighter future.

That crisis in December 2019 led to the discovery that Aaron would need a kidney transplant as his kidneys were extremely small, atrophied and full of scarring.

On Jan. 7, Aaron underwent the transplant surgery. By Jan. 12 his surgeon said the new kidney had reduced Aaron’s creatinine level (an indicator of kidney function) from 12 to 1.7. According to MedicineNet.com, normal levels for adult males are 0.6 to 1.2.

Aaron is now on anti-infection and anti-rejection medication regimes.

For the first time in over a year, Aaron is again able to eat bananas, sausage patties and other foods that were off-limits. He was excited to be able to go home and snuggle with his dog.

A GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/6katxvs?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_postdonate_r&fbclid=IwAR3eJB57btgDGoHbnVL3Wx3XZ66NTNsdFj–6-dw3rfI0dyS684W-plG778, was set up to help with costs.

While the original $20,000 goal has been met, Aaron still has weeks of medical appointments in Portland ahead of him. A reaction to pain medications meant that his original hospital stay was extended three days. An issue with his incision sent him back to the hospital this weekend. Aaron’s mom said he had additional surgery Monday, Jan. 20 to clean the wound site.

The new fundraising goal of $25,000 will help cover overnight hotel stays due to adverse weather and any other setbacks that might occur.

Last week Aaron said he feels like the fog has lifted. He’s much more clear thinking, and has more energy, even though the recovery has been a little slower than expected.

“I can really see the old Aaron peeking through,” Amy Elizabeth LeBlanc, Aaron’s mom said.

The kidney donor was known by some of Aaron’s family members. Aaron and the rest of his family were able to meet with him.

“The donor really wanted to keep a certain amount of distance between what was happening with us publicly and his experience,” Amy Elizabeth said. “He’s a really private person.”

She added, “I just want to say how grateful we are for all the support we’re received over the last month, and how blown away we are that the donor stepped up and gave us this amazing gift.

“I think Aaron’s finally realizing that he gets to do more with his life than survive dialysis.”

