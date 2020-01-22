JAY — A tractor-trailer truck hauling Little Debbie snacks pulled over to the side of Route 4 early Wednesday, went into a ditch and rolled on to its side, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Wednesday.

The driver, Travis Knicely, 39. of Waynesboro, Virginia, was not injured, he said.

The accident happened in the vicinity of 783 Main St. on the flats between Jay’s Transfer Station and North Jay, he said. It was reported about 2:33 am.

Officer Dan Demers, Fire Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance responded because initially an injury was reported.

A wrecker from Collins Enterprises in Wilton uprighted the 2018 Volvo truck and pulled it back on to the road.

Traffic was temporarily detoured up and down Old Jay Hill Road, according to a post on Jay Fire Rescue Department’s Facebook page.

