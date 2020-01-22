Members of the Franklin County Extension Homemakers hold some of the 670 boxes of facial tissues collected for 12 elementary schools in the county. The group began its annual campaign in 2014 after learning of the shortage. Laura Ross, customer service manager at Hannaford in Farmington, accepted donations of just over $500, which bought 240 box, and the six Homemakers groups in the county collected 430 more boxes. From left, kneeling, are Cherilyn Klinker and Amy Palmer; standing, Karen Lecours, Betsey Plummer, Betty Snell, Linda Brown, Mary Kalel and Lois King. Linda Gramlich was absent.