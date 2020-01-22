Concerning the earthquakes in Puerto Rico — retired U.S. Navy ships should be refurbished as hotels for the stranded people whose lives are at risk. Ships on the ocean would be better than tent cities that leave people exposed to the elements. That is no way to live normal lives.

People seeking to live along the coast, on islands or flooding areas should build house boats that could float with the tides. That would prevent the loss of lives and property.

Gabrielle DeMoras, Lewiston

