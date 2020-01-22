OAKLAND — Zach Poisson scored 21 points to lead the Mt. Blue boys basketball team to a 62-50 win over Messalonskee on Wednesday.

Camden Phillips added 13 points and Bradley Shamba finished with 10 for the Cougars (5-8).

Matthew Parent led Messalonskee (9-4) with 10 points. Noah Wood added nine points, while Jacob Perry had eight points and six steals.

MT. ABRAM 79, WISCASSET 22: Nate Luce and Hunter Warren each scored 12 points to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Wolverines in Salem.

Parker Ross scored 11 points, while Jackson Masterson added 10 points for Mt. Abram (9-5).

Marshall Weeks led Wiscasset (0-13) with seven points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 51, BUCKFIELD 45: Ryan Crockett scored 10 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the Seagulls (7-6) rallied past the Bucks (4-9) in Old Orchard Beach.

Crockett made 17 of 21 free throws, one night after going 16 for 22 from the line in a 49-point effort against Traip. Landen Johnson added 10 points for Old Orchard.

Buckfield used an 18-6 advantage in the third quarter — paced by 11 points from Tyler Gammon — to grab a 36-33 lead. Gammon finished with 23 points, and Gavin Charest scored 10 for the Bucks.

ST. DOM’S 47, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 32: The Saints (4-7) comfortably dispatched the Guardians (3-7) in Auburn.

Gabe Carey deposited five field goals, including three from 3-point range, and scored a game-high 14 points for St. Dom’s.

John Lorentz led Seacoast Christian Academy with eight points on four field goals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIRIGO 39, TELSTAR 34: The Cougars (5-7) picked up tempo in the second half to get back into the game and overcome the Rebels (0-11) in Bethel.

Dirigo guard Jayce Brophy sank nine field goals and two free throws for a game-high 20 points.

Telstar senior center Luci Rothwell had 14 points, and Senior guard Calla Orino added 12.

FRYEBURG 37, ST. DOM’S 28: The Saints (11-3) struggled to score and fell to the Raiders (2-11) in Auburn.

Kaylee Emery scored a game-high 12 points for Fryeburg. Merys Carty added 10 and Sierra Lyman scored nine.

St. Dom’s was held to four points in both the first and fourth quarters. Skye Rogers topped the Saints with 10 points and Becca Zimmerman contributed nine.

KENTS HILL 45, BUCKFIELD 25: The Huskies (5-6) pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Bucks (4-8) in Buckfield.

Kents Hill led 32-24 after three quarters and then outscored Buckfield 13-1 in the final period.

Josie Harper Cunningham paced the Huskies and all scorers with 17 points, while Jarni Hewins added 10.

Molly Bourget and Shyloe Morgan led the Bucks with six points apiece.

MESSALONSKEE 55, MT. BLUE 51: The Eagles (9-4) were 21-of-25 from the line as they overtook the Cougars (6-7) in Farmington.

Messalonskee shooting guard Gabrielle Wener notched her 1,000th career point on her first two-point basket of the game. Brooke Martin and Jordan Devine provided 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Messalonskee.

Mt. Blue senior Lexi Mittelstadt drained 18 points, and sophomore Eva-Marie Stevens put up 17 points.

MT. ABRAM 34, WISCASSET 27: The Roadrunners (4-9) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held on to defeat the Wolverines (0-13) in Salem.

Junior forward Madison Phelps compiled 15 points on five field goals and five free throws for Mt. Abram.

Kateleen Trask led Wiscasset with nine points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 69, HEBRON 13: Shani Plante scored 26 points for the Seagulls (9-4) in a win over the Lumberjacks (1-7) at Old Orchard Beach.

Elise MacNair added 15 points.

Jennie Flynn led Hebron with eight points.

WINTHROP 65, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 55: The Ramblers (12-1) came up big in the second and fourth quarters to dispatch the Falcons (8-6) in Rumford.

Sage Fortin netted 17 points in a balanced attack for Winthrop. Aaliyah WilsonFalcone posted 12 points, while Maddie Perkins and Kena Souza contributed 11 apiece.

Kierstyn Lyons tossed a team-leading 17 points for Mountain Valley.

FALMOUTH 52, LEAVITT 38: The Yachtsmen (8-6) sailed past the Hornets (3-9) in Falmouth.

Sloan Ginevan poured in 13 points and Cameron Birks added 10 for Falmouth.

Emelia Bowie was the leading scorer for Leavitt with seven points, while Emma Chiasson, Kayleigh Gilbert and Taylor White chipped in six points each in the losing effort.

GIRLS HOCKEY

LEWISTON 4, FALMOUTH 0: The Blue Devils (14-0) blanked the Yachtsmen (3-12) in Lewiston.

Leah Landry and Paige Pomerleau tabulated a goal and an assist apiece for Lewiston.

Leah Dube scored the first goal of the game for the Blue Devils, and Adrianna Roy posted the last goal in the winning effort.

BOYS HOCKEY

CONY/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE 3, MARANACOOK/WINTHROP/MADISON/SPRUCE MOUNTAIN/LAWRENCE 0: The Rams (5-4) skated circles around the Hawks (2-7) in Readfield.

Zach Whitney scored the first goal for Cony. Ayden Clark and Tyrell Souza also produced goals, each set up by an assist from Collin Osborne.

Goalie Thomas Thronton made 22 saves for Maranacook, while goalie Matty Shea stopped 17 for Cony in the winning effort.

