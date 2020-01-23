The Auburn Public Library has been selected by the Maine Humanities Council to offer “Let’s Talk About It,” a free reading and discussion group with copies of books available through the library. The series “Yankees and Strangers: The New England Town from 1636 – 1992,” begins Feb. 24, 6 p.m. at the Auburn Library and continues for four more sessions with a meeting each month through June 29.

Books to be read and discussed in this series include: “Yankees and Strangers Anthology” by various authors, “A New England Childhood” by Lucy Larcom, “Amoskeag –Life and Work in a New Factory City” by Tamara Hareven, “Making Refuge” by Catherine Besteman, and 3 Nations Anthology” edited by Valerie Lawson. The discussions will be led by Bates College associate professor of history Joseph Hall.

“Exploring ideas and issues through literature has a unique and fun way of creating community,” said Nicole Rancourt, director of “Let’s Talk About It.” “We find that there is great interest among adults in getting together to discuss what they’ve read with others. Having a discussion leader [like facilitator] who is both excited about the readings and skilled in facilitating can help to deepen this experience.”

Books for the program are available for loan at the library. Please call the library at (207) 333-6640 Ext. 4 to register and come in to pick up the first book of the series.

This program is offered to Maine libraries through the Maine Humanities Council in partnership with the Maine State Library. For more information about “Let’s Talk About It” and the work of the Maine Humanities Council, see www.mainehumanities.org or call the office in Portland at (207) 773-5051.

