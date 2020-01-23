Thursday, Jan. 23
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
Paris Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Hebron Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Waterford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Paris Planning Board – 7 p.m.
Sumner Selectboard – 7 p.m.
