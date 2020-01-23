A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in the Penobscot County town of Orrington.
Dispatchers were notified at 5:38 p.m. about the accident on Route 15, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy William R. Birch said in a news release.
“When deputies arrived on scene, the pedestrian was deceased,” Birch said.
The road was closed until an investigation could be completed. The name of the victim has not been released.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
Trump, a late convert to anti-abortion cause, to join annual rally
-
Maine
Weekend storm looks like more rain than snow — except in the mountains
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 School Board of Directors agenda – Tuesday, January 28
-
Business
Maine jobless rate continues historic run
-
Franklin
State fire marshals say they can’t pinpoint ignition of deadly Farmington explosion