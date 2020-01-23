LEWISTON — The Thomas E. Lahey Foundation recently awarded scholarships to six outstanding scholar-athletes and recent graduates of Lewiston High School, Edward Little High School and St. Dominic Academy.

This year’s scholarship recipients include the following: Ethan Bosse, a graduate of St. Dominic Academy, attending Central Maine Community College and the son of Steve and Michelle Bosse; Emma Theriault, a graduate of St. Dominic Academy, attending Norwich University and the daughter of Adam and Dawn Theriault; Erin Lachance, a graduate of Lewiston High School, attending Wofford College and the daughter of Michael and Jenn Lachance; Hunter Landry, a graduate of Lewiston High School, attending Bates College and the son of Roger and Sarah Landry; Megan Steele, a graduate of Edward Little High School, attending Emmanuel College and the daughter of Dave Steele and Carrie Owen; and Ethan Brown, a graduate of Edward Little High School, attending the University of Southern Maine and the son of Dan and Wendy Brown.

The Thomas E. Lahey Foundation was established to honor Thomas Lahey, an outstanding Lewiston High School athlete and successful businessman who died Oct. 3, 1987. The mission of the foundation is to assist local youth in their pursuit of further education. Since its inception in 1987, the foundation has each year awarded scholarships to graduates of local high schools.

The main fundraising efforts include private donations, an annual golf tournament and an annual bowling tournament. The 2020 bowling tournament will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, and the golf tournament on Friday, July 10.

