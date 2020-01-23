OTISFIELD — A pickup truck crashed into a store on Big Hill Road late Wednesday, starting a small fire and bringing police from all directions.

According to early reports, the truck slammed into Bolsters Mills Country Store at 4 Big Hill Road at about 11:15 p.m. after the driver lead police on a chase down Route 121 in Casco. Police had originally attempted to stop the truck after the driver failed to yield, police said.

The truck crashed through the front of the store, causing heavy structural damage, according to witness accounts.

It was unclear if the driver was injured, though early reports say police used a Taser at the scene before he was taken into custody.

The driver’s name was not available early Thursday morning.

The store, formerly Day’s Country Store, was closed at the time of the crash and nobody was believed to have been inside. It’s currently owned by Eric Schildroth.

Police and emergency officials remained at the scene after midnight.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: