After many years of running Koob’s Garage, Michael purchased the business from his brother Larry in the summer of 1996. With his team of dedicated employees, Michael had been contemplating the expansion for many years. To move the gas pumps from the side of Carry Road and renovate the sales area took much thought and planning. If anyone knows Mike, he doesn’t sit still well, so this little renovation was supposed to take 2-3 years, but he couldn’t wait that long, so they completed the project in just over 4 months. Trying to keep the business running during a very busy summer and put in environmentally sound underground tanks, 3 new gasoline pumps, and new diesel pumps to accommodate our local logging operations was quite the undertaking. According to Mike, there is still much to organize but the overall thoughts are that things are going great. The team at Koob’s would like to thank everyone who was patient with us during these construction times. Now the team at Koob’s is happy that the snow is flying and the little town of Oquossoc has a state of the art fueling station that will service the town for many years to come.

