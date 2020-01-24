BUCKFIELD — Buckfield survived a near-buzzer beater in a 51-49 boys basketball win over Vinalhaven on Friday.

Senior forward Tyler Gammon tossed in a game-high 21 points for the Bucks (5-9). Freshman center Gavin Charest notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He also had five blocks.

The Vikings (3-10) had a shot at the buzzer called off. Sophomore Connor Lazaro recorded a team-high 15 points, while freshman guard Trey Goodrich posted 14 points for Vinalhaven in the losing effort.

LEAVITT 52, BRUNSWICK 37: Cole Morin had 12 points and 21 rebounds as the Hornets (9-4) dispatched the Dragons (7-6) in Turner.

Wyatt Hathaway led Leavitt’s scoring atrack with 14 points, and Joziah Learned added 13.

The win is the 100th of Hornets coach Michael Hathaway’s career.

OXFORD HILLS 35, PORTLAND 31: The Vikings (3-12) held the Bulldogs (2-11) to three points in the fourth quarter, turning a three-point deficit into a four-point victory in Paris.

Oxford Hills scored 10 points, including 6-of-7 shooting in the fourth. Colby Huckins paced a balanced Vikings offensive attack with eight points. Isaiah Oufiero and Eli Soehren each scored seven and Ty LeBlond finished with six.

Portland’s Stillman Mahan led all scorers with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Jacob Bouchard finished with 10.

WAYNFLETE 63, POLAND 26: Diraige Dahia scored 16 points to lead the Flyers (14-1) past the Knights (3-11) in Poland.

Jared Johnson added 14, Chris Saade had 12 and Soloman Levy chipped in 11 for Waynflete.

Isaiah Hill and Evan Kelly each scored six points for Poland.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

POLAND 26, WAYNFLETE 22: The Knights (4-9) took home the win in a low-scoring affair against the Flyers (0-12) in Portland.

Alyssa Gagne had six points to lead Poland, while Jordyn Kohtala and Emma Williams chipped in five points apiece.

Sophi Aronson scored a game-high seven point for Waynflete.

BUCKFIELD 42, VINALHAVEN 30: The Bucks pulled away by outscoring the Vikings 15-4 in the fourth quarter in Buckfield.

Kathryn Henderson scored five of her game-high 12 points and Deja Bennett had five of her nine points in the final quarter for Buckfield (5-8).

Jazmyn Robishaw led Vinalhaven (2-10) with 10 points, while Hope Cluff had seven points.

DIRIGO 42, MT. ABRAM 29: The Cougars used full-court pressure to jump out to a 27-12 halftime lead and maintained their distance from the Roadrunners in Dixfield.

Alyvia Perreault finished 12 points for the Cougars (6-7), while her teammates Jayce Brophy and Grace Robbins each had seven points.

Kylee Knight had eight points for Mt Abram (4-10) and Emily Marden scored six.

GARDINER 64, MT. BLUE 34: Lizzy Gruber’s 18 points and 21 rebounds led the Tigers (13-1) to a road win over the Cougars (6-8) in Farmington.

Mt. Blue’s Lexi Mittelstadt scored a game-high 25 points. The University of Maine commit scored her 1,000th career point and made her 100th career 3-pointer in the contest.

Bailey Poore had 12 points and Jaycie Stevens had 10 for Gardiner.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 51, LAKE REGION 22: Samantha Fortin scored 12 points as the Patriots (10-4) beat the visiting Lakers (5-9).

Jordan Grant and Eliza Hotham each added 10 points for Gray-New Gloucester, which held the Lakers to single-digit scoring in every quarter.

Shauna Hancock and Shelby Sheldrick led Lake Region with six points apiece.

LISBON 21, CARRABEC 17: Gianna Russo’s 10 points went a long way for the Greyhounds (8-5) in their low-scoring win over the Cobras (8-7) in North Anson.

Cheyenne Cahil scored 10 points for Carrabec.

OAK HILL 52, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 21: Desirae Dumais scored 19 points to lead the Raiders to an MVC win over the Falcons in Wales.

Emily Dillman scored 11 points, while Audrey Dillman added nine for Oak Hill (10-3).

Kierstyn Lyons led Mountain Valley (8-6) with nine points.

RANGELEY 74, HEBRON ACADEMY 43: The Lakers (14-0) paddled comfortably past the Lumberjacks (1-8) in Hebron.

Senior guard Olivia Pye recorded a game-high 26 points to lead Rangeley. Senior guard Lauren Eastlack and sophomore forward Winnie LaRochelle compiled 22 points each.

Sarah English provided Hebron with a team-high 14 points, while Katherine Ducharme added 11 points in the losing effort.

BRUNSWICK 57, LEAVITT 22: Logan Brown’s 13 points led 10 different Brunswick scorers during the Dragons (10-3) victory over the Hornets (3-10) in Brunswick.

Alison Noniweicz and Taylor White each scored seven points for Leavitt.

