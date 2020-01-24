Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Agenda
DATE: January 28, 2020
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:00 p.m. -8:30 p.m. Board meeting
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator
V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve
VI. Presentations
A. Student Center-Dan Ryder
B. Revision Solar Company
VII. Consent Agenda
A. Board meeting minutes from January 14, 2020
B. Board meeting minutes from January 21, 2020
VIII. Committee Reports
1. Operations-none
2. Personnel & Finance-none
3. Educational Policy-none
4. Drop-out Prevention-none
IX. New Business
A. Budget development and timeline
B. Second Readings
1. ADC Tobacco Use and Possession
2. ADC-R Tobacco Use and Possession Administrative Procedure
X. Executive session:1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(D) Labor contract proposal discussion for the
Superintendent
XI. Adjourn
Special Meeting
February 4, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:
February 11, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
February 25, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
No February Committee Meetings
Operations- March 3, 2020-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance- March 3, 2020-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy-March 3, 2020-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
