Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors

Agenda

DATE: January 28, 2020

Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus

Time: 6:00 p.m. -8:30 p.m. Board meeting

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge

III. Public Comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve

VI. Presentations

A. Student Center-Dan Ryder

B. Revision Solar Company

VII. Consent Agenda

A. Board meeting minutes from January 14, 2020

B. Board meeting minutes from January 21, 2020

VIII. Committee Reports

1. Operations-none

2. Personnel & Finance-none

3. Educational Policy-none

4. Drop-out Prevention-none

IX. New Business

A. Budget development and timeline

B. Second Readings

1. ADC Tobacco Use and Possession

2. ADC-R Tobacco Use and Possession Administrative Procedure

X. Executive session:1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(D) Labor contract proposal discussion for the

Superintendent

XI. Adjourn

Special Meeting

February 4, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:

February 11, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

February 25, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

No February Committee Meetings

Operations- March 3, 2020-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Personnel & Finance- March 3, 2020-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Educational Policy-March 3, 2020-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

« Previous

filed under: