AUGUSTA — A Wilton man was arrested on seven charges, including operating under the influence, after leading Kennebec Sheriff’s deputies on a chase through Manchester and Augusta Thursday morning that ended with a motor vehicle crash.

A press release from Kennebec Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read said Dillan Hatch, 27, was arrested after the 2001 Chevrolet Impala he was driving crashed into a vehicle in the parking lot of Enterprise Rentals near Memorial Circle at about 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

The release said deputies attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding, erratic operation and excessive tire noise in Manchester near the intersection of Western Avenue and Route 17. The vehicle drove through a driveway, reportedly almost striking a deputy, and continued east on Western Avenue into Augusta. The car, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, reportedly failed to negotiate the rotary, crashing into a vehicle in the parking lot of Enterprise Rentals.

Hatch was charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 30 miles per hour, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs and operating after suspension.

Read’s release said Hatch was being held on $4,500 bail at Kennebec County jail.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: