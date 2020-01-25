RANGELEY — Kenny Thompson poured in 32 points for Rangeley in a 91-51 boys basketball win over St. Dom’s on Saturday.

Thompson made 12 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and six free throws. Trevor Dolbier added 21 points with three 3-pointers for the Lakers (13-1).

Gabe Carey scored 22 points to lead for the Saints (5-8), who were outscored 20-9 in the first quarter. William Laflamme added 15 points in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BANGOR 45, LEWISTON 36: The Rams (10-4) held off the Blue Devils’ (5-9) comeback bid to earn the Class AA North victory in Lewiston.

Rowan Andrews and Emilyn Streams paced Bangor with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Lewiston made a run late in the third period and early in the fourth, but couldn’t get closer than within four points. Maddy Foster led all scorers with 15 points, while Lauren Foster and Cece Racine each contributed nine points.

BUCKFIELD 40, VINALHAVEN 32: The Bucks (6-8) used a strong third quarter to take down the Vikings (2-11) in Buckfield.

Deja Bennett scored a game-high 13 points to pace Buckfield, which outscored Vinalhaven 15-2 in the third and turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 34-22 lead. Katy Henderson and Molly Bourget added eight points each for the Bucks.

Hope Cluff’s 10 points led the Vikings.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 49, POLAND 34: Shani Plante scored 15 points and Ganelle Ferguson had 11 as the Seagulls (10-4) turned back the Knights (4-10) in Poland.

Old Orchard led 14-4 after one quarter, then used a 13-4 advantage in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Emma Bunyea scored 11 points for Poland.

GIRLS HOCKEY

PORTLAND/DEERING 5, MT. ARARAT/MORSE/LISBON 3: Caroline Lerch and Lucy Howe scored two goals apiece, and Portland/Deering (10-7) scored three goals in third period to beat Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon (9-7-1) in Portland.

Elena Clifford also scored for the Bulldogs. Lerch had three assists.

Lexi Saxton paced Mt. Ararat with two goals. Ema Hawkes had one.

