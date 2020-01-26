SOUTH PARIS — District and Superior court clerks moved Thursday into a $9.52 million, two-story addition to the Oxford County Courthouse complex on Western Avenue.

Amy Quinlan, the state’s director of court communications, said two new courtrooms, improved conference and mediation space are now open.

The Oxford County Superior Court clerks and District Court clerks, previously located across from one another, are now consolidated at one location.

The county leases the one-story, brick district court building to the state.

At a Oxford County Commissioners’ meeting in July, County Administrator Tom Winsor said the plan at the time was to have the county courthouse addition occupied by mid-December. As of Thursday, Winsor said the project is about two-thirds complete.

“A formal opening will be held when final renovations in the historic courtroom are completed later this summer,” Quinlan said. “The newly designed building will vastly improve the ability of the judicial branch to effectively and efficiently serve the public.”

