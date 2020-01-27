WEST PARIS — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people of interest after a shooting Sunday night that sent an 18-year-old Massachusetts man to the hospital.

Deputies are looking for John Crouch and Angelique Henderson, both 39, according to Chief Deputy James Urquhart.

Both Crouch and Henderson are from the Paris area and were last seen with Vincent Andre Lewis Coppin Jr. of Dorchester, Massachusetts, who called police Sunday night to say he had been shot.

Urquhart said Crouch and Henderson might be traveling together and may be armed.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in West Paris, near Jackson Crossing Road, according to Urquhart.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found Coppin had been shot in the chest.

Coppin was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with injuries not consider life-threatening, according to Urquhart.

