Sergei Anisimov produced a pair of goals and an assist as the L/A Nordiques (26-8-1, 53 points) clinched a playoff spot with a 6-1 NA3HL junior hockey victory over the Maine Wild at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston on Saturday.

Joe Clark added a goal and two assists for the Nordiques, while Noe Bensalem contributed a goal and an assist. Hans Watson and Bryce Leger each had a goal, as well.

Winthrop native Will Hays made 14 saves in goal for the Nordiques.

AJ Albanese found the back of the net for the Wild (14-23-0), and Tom Spero made 46 saves in the loss.

USPHL Premier

Twin City 4, Boston 3

Brandon Kego scored twice, and the Twin City Thunder’s Premier League team scored all four of its goals in the second period in a 4-3 win over the Boston Jr. Bruins at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Cam Grant and Adam Stepanek also found the back of the net for the Thunder (21-16-1, 43 points). Alasdair Swett had two assists.

Artem Korolev, Mike Macchioni and Richard Lyons each had a goal and assist for the Jr. Bruins (15-18-1).

