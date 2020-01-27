BRUNSWICK — A man armed with a rifle allegedly sparked a standoff early Monday morning at 744 Neptune Drive at Brunswick Landing.

Brunswick police are asking neighbors to stay inside their homes this morning, including school children who would normally be headed to bus stops this morning.

Police first went to the residence shortly after midnight on a domestic disturbance call. No one else is inside the building with the man and no shots have been fired, said Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz at 5 a.m.

He declined to detail what triggered the standoff this morning, as police were still trying to resolve the situation.

Police didn’t evacuate neighboring homes where most residents were sleeping. As they wake, Waltz said they should stay in their homes and children shouldn’t go to school. The school bus won’t be going to the area, Waltz said. There are roadblocks in place and the department’s special response team is at the scene.

Police are working with the town’s cultural broker to communicate with the dozens of asylum-seekers who moved to the neighborhood over the summer, having relocated from the African nations of Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Many of the asylum-seekers do not speak English.

Waltz said the man involved in the alleged standoff is not an asylum-seeker.

744 Neptune Drive is near the intersection of Lupine Circle.

Brunswick Landing is the site of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station. In addition to former base housing, the Landing is also home to industrial and office businesses, as well as the town’s Parks and Recreation Center, a campus for Southern Maine Community College, a Harpswell Coastal Academy campus and preschools.

This story will be updated.

