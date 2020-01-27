FALMOUTH — Kurtis Pelletier scored four goals to lead Lewiston to a 5-2 boys hockey victory over Falmouth on Monday in Falmouth.

Falmouth goalie Sam Kidder made several big saves in the first period. The one time he didn’t stop the puck, Mason Beaudoin’s goal with 38 seconds left in the first was waved off for goalie interference.

Lewiston (12-0) then got a goal that did count when Pelletier scored on the power play off an assist from Ben St. Laurent.

After killing another Lewiston power play, Falmouth (5-5-1) drew even with just 27 seconds to go in the second period, when Owen Drummey fired a shot past Blue Devils goalie Keegan McLaughlin.

Pelletier gave Lewiston the lead back 3:36 into the third period, then completed his hat trick at 5:40.

Aaron Higgins got Falmouth within 3-2 about three minutes later, but Lewiston’s Sam Laroche scored at 11:19 to make it 4-2. Pelletier added a power-play goal later in the third.

LAKE REGION/FRYEBURG/OXFORD HILLS 7, MARANACOOK/WINTHROP/MADISON/SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: Owen Galligan scored twice to lead Lake Region to the win.

Dean Sinkler, Wyatt Knightley, Bryce Micklon, Caleb Micklon and Boden Dock each added a goal for Lake Region (5-5-1).

Patrick Prescott had the goal for Capital Region (2-10-0).

GIRLS HOCKEY

LEWISTON 5, CAPE ELIZABETH/WAYNFLETE/SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Gemma Landry notched a hat trick in the Blue Devils’ (16-0) defeat of Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (10-5-1) in Portland.

Leah Landry and Paige Pomerleau were Lewiston’s other goal-scorers. Madison Conley, Nadia Roy, Leah Dube and Lilly Gish tallied one assist each.

Bella Schifano broke the shutout for Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland with an unassisted goal 1:37 into the final period.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIRIGO 97, CARRABEC 76: Charlie Houghton scored 20 points to lead the Cougars to the MVC victory in North Anson.

Four players scored in double figures for Dirigo (4-11), with Mateo Lapointe (19 points), Paul Merrill (11) and Dakota Tompkins (10) joining Houghton.

Luke Carey had 32 points for Carrabec (2-14), while Robert Lindblom and Adam Lawrence added 13 apiece.

LEAVITT 60, MT. BLUE 50: Wyatt Hathaway put up 28 points in the Hornets (10-4) Class A victory over the Cougars (5-10) in Farmington.

Hathaway made 10 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 at the free throw line. He also had seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Cole Morin added 12 points, to go along with 17 rebounds and eight blocks, and Joziah Learned had nine for Leavitt.

Bradley Shamba scored eight points and pulled down 18 rebounds for Mt. Blue. Jacob Farnham led the Cougars with 19 points, and Zach Poisson scored 13. Farnham and Poisson each made three 3-pointers.

ST. DOM’s 69, ISLESBORO 54: Will LaFlamme scored 26 points and pulled down 17 rebounds for the Saints (6-8) in their win over Eagles (1-13) in Auburn.

Marshal Adams and Gabe Carey added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for St. Dom’s.

Dylan Frank led Islesboro with 16 points, while Charlie Jagger added 14 points and Sam Jagger scored 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 60, DIRIGO 42: The Mustangs (12-3) outscored the Cougars (6-8) 17-8 in the first quarter and didn’t let up much in an MVC victory in Dixfield.

Libby Clement led Monmouth and all scorers with 20 points. Emma Johnson added 11 to the win, while Abby Flanagan scored eight.

Jayce Brophy paced Dirigo with 13 points. Grace Robbins added 11 and Paige Lueders scored 10.

WINTHROP 61, TELSTAR 30: Freshman Sage Fortin drained four 3-pointers and led the Ramblers (13-2) with 16 points in an MVC victory over the Rebels (0-13) in Winthrop.

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone added 12 points and Jilliam Schmelzer had eight for Winthrop.

Telstar’s Luci Rothwell scored a game-high 19 points.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: