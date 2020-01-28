Firefighters from several towns responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon at 152 Main St., Turner. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

TURNER — Firefighters from several towns are at the scene of a Main Street fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene reported smoke at the house at 152 Main St. Firefighters from Buckfield, Canton, Greene, Hebron and Sumner were requested.

Initial reports said smoke was coming from the basement.

This story will be updated.

