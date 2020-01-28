AUBURN — Routine appointments to the Planning Board became controversial Monday after the City Council voted down two potential members.

The proposed appointments of Matt Leonard and Laurel Libby were voted down with 4-3 votes, prompting some scorn from Leonard and Councilor Leroy Walker.

The Appointment Committee decides on which nominees are sent to the City Council for approval, and the council was tasked with making decisions on nine appointments Monday.

During the meeting, Councilor Holly Lasagna first attempted to bring the discussion on several appointments into executive session but the motion failed.

Lasagna said she was concerned with Leonard’s appointment, and that his application was “very thin” compared to other applicants who demonstrated “more experience to fill this very important role.”

She added that Leonard may not have the proper time to devote to the Planning Board due to his involvement “in other political matters.”

Leonard, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in November, recently announced his intention to run for State Senate District 20, a seat currently held by Ned Claxton (D-Auburn).

Leonard was also responsible this month for organizing a speaking event for controversial political commentator Michelle Malkin, who spoke at Sabattus Town Hall on Jan. 17 after several venues canceled due to backlash.

Lasagna said she was also concerned with Leonard’s connection to Councilor Stephen Milks, who is an employee of Leonard’s business, Military Talent Source.

The vote failed 4-3, with councilors Lasagna, Katie Boss, Tim MacLeod and Belinda Gerry voting against.

Leonard spoke during the final public comment session of the night, stating that it was irresponsible for the council to vote down appointments when Auburn often struggles to find residents willing to serve on boards and committees.

“It’s despicable that our city has fallen to the point where partisanship is at play,” he said, adding that he’s glad the conversation didn’t move into executive session. “I think it’s cowardice to hide behind a wall and not confront people in public.”

“What’s happened is not going to encourage people to serve their city,” he said.

Walker said during public comment that he told Leonard to apply for a seat because of the city’s recent history of “fishing for people” to serve on city boards.

“This is baloney the way we handled this tonight,” he said.

A vote to appoint Libby failed by the same vote, but councilors did not discuss the appointment prior to the vote.

During the same session, the council re-appointed Mathieu Duvall and John Engler to the Planning Board for three year terms.

“I was disappointed in the council’s actions last night,” Mayor Jason Levesque said Tuesday. “In this time of great growth in Auburn, we need the best and brightest regardless of political affiliation and outside endeavors. I hope they don’t usher in an age of partisan politics in Auburn.”

« Previous

filed under: