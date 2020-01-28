PARIS — Oxford Hills built a big cushion with a big second quarter in a 69-30 Class AA North girls basketball victory over Lewiston on Tuesday.

The Vikings (14-1) outscored the Blue Devils (5-9) 28-5 run in the second period.

Julia Colby produced a game-high 17 points and Cassidy Dumont pitched in with 14 points for Oxford Hills.

Maddy Foster had another strong game for Lewiston, scoring 15 points.

BUCKFIELD 42, VALLEY 37: Kathryn Henderson had seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks came from behind to defeat the Cavaliers in Buckfield.

Molly Bourget had nine points for Buckfield (7-8).

Emily Collins and Logan McDonald each had nine points for Valley (7-8).

DIRIGO 50, WISCASSET 32: Paige Lueders paced the Cougars with 10 points as they cruised to a win over the Wolverines in Dixfield.

Alexa Perreault added eight points for Dirigo (7-8).

Kateleen Trask led all scorers with 13 points for Wiscasset (0-16), while Zoe Waltz scored seven.

EDWARD LITTLE 59, DEERING 17: The Red Eddies (4-10) put the Rams (0-14) away early, going on a 22-3 run and then rolling to an Class AA North victory in Auburn.

Senior guard Chantel Ouellette posted a game-high 15 points, while fellow senior guard Hannah Chaput added 13 points for Edward Little.

Senior Gloria Muka was the leading scorer with two field goals for Deering in the losing effort.

LISBON 44, MT. ABRAM 30: The Greyhounds (9-6) pulled away in the first quarter and maintained the lead to dispatch the Roadrunners (4-11) in Salem.

Lisbon outscored Mt. Abram 18-4 in the first quarter. Junior guard Giana Russo scored 14 points, while Destiny Dechaines added 12 for the Greyhounds.

Junior guard Kaylee Knight had a team-leading 12 points and junior forward Madison Phelps contributed 11 for Mt. Abram.

MADISON 52, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 35: Katie Worthen scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Phoenix in Madison.

Emily Edgerly scored 12 points, while Abi Spaulding had five points and 12 rebounds for Madison (10-5).

Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain (2-12) with 11 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 51, MONMOUTH 47: The Falcons (8-7) dominated in the fourth quarter to disorient the Mustangs (12-3) in Rumford.

Rylee Sevigney garnered a game-high 22 points, and Kierstyn Lyons contributed another 19 to power Mountain Valley.

Libby Clement led Monmouth with 18 points, while Audrey Fletcher and Kate Harris scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the losing effort.

OAK HILL 54, HALL-DALE 38: Gabrielle Chessie scored 15 points, and the Raiders earned an MVC victory in Farmingdale.

Emily Dillman added eight points and Paige Gonya and Audrey Bauer each had seven for Oak Hill (13-3).

K.K. Wills scored eight points and Amanda Trepanier added seven for the Bulldogs (5-11).

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 52, ST. DOM’S 49: Shani Plante hit a 3-ponter with 1:20 to go in regulation to tie the contest at 49-49 and then sent a pass to Elise MacNair for the game-winning 3 with 2.5 secondS left as the Seagulls (11-4) outlasted the Saints (11-4) at Old Orchard Beach.

Plante finished with 17 points for Old Orchard, while MacNair added 13.

Mia-Angelina Leslie led the way for St. Dominic with 15 points. Becca Zimmerman tossed in 11.

RANGELEY 53, PINE TREE 19: Winnie LaRochelle had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lakers (15-0) in Rangeley.

Lauren Eastlack had 11 points for Rangeley, while Isabelle Whittier had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Regence Sandy led Pine Tree (3-11) with eight points, and Paige Tyson had seven.

WESTBROOK 62, LEAVITT 45: Libby Cole scored a career-high 23 points as the Blue Blazes (4-11) used a 21-5 second quarter to pull away from the Hornets (3-12) at Westbrook.

Jodi Sinnett had 10 points and Sarah Muka added nine.

Taylor White scored 17 points for Leavitt, and McKenna Redstone finished with 14.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUCKFIELD 52, VALLEY 45: The Bucks hit their foul shots in the fourth quarter to secure a victory over the Cavaliers in Buckfield.

Tyler Gammon scored a game-high 22 points for Buckfield (7-9), and Jaiden Jack added 13 points. Max White finished the game with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Thomas Bishop led Valley (4-11) with 16 points, and Bradley Farrington had 11.

DIRIGO 82, WISCASSET 26: The Cougars (6-11) pounced in the first quarter with a 26-4 run, and the Wolverines (0-16) never recovered in Dixfield.

Senior guard Mike Packard led 13 Dirigo scorers with a game-high 17 points. Sophomore forward Wyatt Smith contributed 11 points.

Junior guard Billy Pinkham paced Wiscasset with 11 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 81, ST. DOM’S 45: Ryan Crockett scored 21 points and the Seagulls (8-7), who jumped out to a 39-11 halftime lead, beat the Saints (6-9) in Old Orchard Beach.

Brady Croteau and Jaden Davies added 12 points each and Landen Johnson had 11 for Old Orchard.

William Laflamme scored 14 points to lead St. Doms, and Gabriel Carey had 12.

POLAND 47, FRYEBURG 38: Joe Ringuette hit four free throws in the final minute as the Knights (4-11) held off Raiders (6-9) in Poland.

Isaiah Hill had 16 points for Poland, and Hunter Gibson added 10 points. Ringuette finished with seven, all from the line.

Ethan Bain and Will Hallam had eight points apiece for Fryeburg Academy.

RANGELEY 56, PINE TREE 52: Kenneth Thompson led the Lakers with 25 points in a four-point win over the Breakers in Rangeley.

Trevor Dolbier and Ian Lillis each had nine points for Rangeley (14-1).

Pine Tree dominated the boards in the first half, but the Lakers took control of the rebounding in the third quarter and outscored the Breakers 18-11 to a take a 44-40 lead into the fourth.

Chris Amisi was the Breakers’ (8-7) leading scorer with 34 points, and Jahiesh Stewart added eight points.

WELLS 70, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 57: Caleb Corey scored 22 points, including 6-of-8 free throws and a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors (8-6) beat the Patriots (9-6) in Wells.

Gavyn Leighton had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Wells. Nate Chandler added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Nick Pelletier scored 14 points to lead Gray-New Gloucester.

FRYEBURG 51, POLAND 22: Kaylee Emery scored 12 points and Merys Carty had 10, as the Raiders (3-12) beat the Knights (4-11) in Fryeburg.

Kalie Paradis topped Poland with six points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND 8, GREELY 2: Sophia Hartley and Caroline Tracey each scored three goals for the Red Hornets (9-5-3) in their win over the Rangers (4-12-2) in Falmouth.

Claire Stewart and Leah Walker were Greely’s goal-scorers.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 88, MAINE MARITIME 42: Kody Greenhalgh’s 17 points led 15 scoers for the Bobcats (10-7) in a nonconference win over the Mariners (3-14) in Lewiston.

Nick Gilpin added 10 points for Bates. Andrew Liebert came off the bench to lead the Mariners with 12 points.

