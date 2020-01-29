AUBURN — When Joey Gendron made his way near the net good things found a way to happen for Lewiston on Wednesday.

Gendron notched three assists in three different ways to help the Blue Devils to a 4-2 boys hockey victory over rival Edward Little at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Gendron was sprawled on the ice in front of the crease when the puck bounced off him out to linemate Mason Beaudoin, who buried a shot 8:22 into the game to put the Blue Devils (13-0) up 1-0.

In the second period, Gendron was in on an Evan Knowlton goal that went off the skate of a Red Eddies (1-10) defender, making Lewiston’s lead 3-1.

Gendron’s third assist came when he corralled a loose puck in the EL defensive zone and fed Brock Bergeron for the final goal of the game with 2:07 left.

“We’re good in the offensive zone, we work hard, we move the puck, we got some good things can happen,” Lewiston coach Jamie Belleau said. “What’s really nice is to get those kids rewarded, because if you look at our scoresheet we’ve got a lot of guys involved.”

Bergeron gave Lewiston a 2-0 lead with two minutes left in the first period. He put home a rebound of Michael Belleau’s initial shot, which came off a feed from Logan Tripp.

“We made young mistakes,” said EL coach Norm Gagne, lamenting leaving Bergeron open for the rebound and for not clearing the puck before Beaudoin’s opening goal.

The Red Eddies drew within 2-1 midway through the second on a power-play goal. Kegan Rodrigue crossed across to slot for Logan Alexander, who scored into the open net. Campbell Cassidy had the secondary assist.

“That was a very good play,” Gagne said. “We hit the backdoor like we’ve been trying to do, and it worked really well.”

Gunnar Winslow had a solid chance to tie the game two minutes later, but his shot from the slot went a little wide.

Winslow’s father, Al Winslow dropped the ceremonial first puck before the game. Al Winslow has been fighting brain cancer for the past 18 months, and fans of both teams wore gray to support his battle.

Knowlton’s goal came with four minutes left in the second to put the lead back at two goals, 3-1.

The Red Eddies got a friendly bounce of their own early in the third to make it a one-goal game again. An EL dump-in went around the boards and behind the net, where Lewiston goalie Keegan McLaughlin tried to stop the puck, but it trickled out in front and a miscommunication with a defender turned into the puck going in.

“They got that goal, it was a fluke. We tried to bat it away and we batted it in,” Jamie Belleau said.

“They got that goal, they got some momentum, and we responded well to the momentum,” Belleau added. “So that’s a good high school hockey game by both teams.”

McLaughlin made 15 saves for Lewiston, while EL freshman goalie Gage Ducharme stopped 22 shots.

“Gage is getting better with every game,” Gagne said.

