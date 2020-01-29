BETHEL — Davin Mason and Brayden Stevens each recorded a double-double for Telstar in a 97-26 boys basketball victory over Wiscasset on Wednesday.

Mason scored 32 points for the second consecutive day. He also pulled down 13 rebounds. Stevens had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Logan Sumner scored 18 points for the Rebels (4-12).

Billy Pinkham led the Wolverines (0-18) with eight points.

MADISON 45, OAK HILL 37: The Bulldogs jumped out to 13-7 lead and held on for a road win over the Raiders in Wales.

Cameron Cobb led the way for Madison (9-7) with 15 points, and teammates Caden Franzose and Aiden Ostiguy each scored seven points.

Liam Rodrigue paced Oak Hill (7-10) with eight points, while D’Andre Daniels had seven.

MONMOUTH 53, HALL-DALE 48: Gabe Martin had a game-high 26 points to lead the Mustangs to a win over the Bulldogs.

Cam Armstrong added eight points for Monmouth (9-7).

Patrick Rush led Hall-Dale (11-6) with 22 points, while Josh Nadeau had 10 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 50, LISBON 46, OT: The Falcons jumped out to an early five-point lead in overtime to secure the MVC boys basketball victory over the Greyhounds in Rumford.

Kalen Chase scored a game-high 23 points for Mountain Valley (8-8). Dylan Desroches also finished in double figures with 11 points.

Lisbon’s (9-7) DJ Douglass forced overtime with a three-point play that tied the contest at 41-41 with 10 seconds remaining in the regulation. He led the Greyhounds with 19 points, and Owen Fish chipped in with six points.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 65, BOOTHBAY 54: Brandon Frey made six 3-pointers and finished with 35 points as the Phoenix (14-3) topped the Seahawks (12-4) in Boothbay Harbor.

The Phoenix pulled away with a 16-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. Owen Bryant and Cameron Cain added nine points apiece, and Lorne Grondin finished with seven.

Nick Morley, Ben Pearce and Hunter Crocker each scored 13 points for the Seahawks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KENTS HILL 47, HEBRON 34: Jarni Hewins had 13 points, and the Huskies came away with the Class C victory in Kents Hill.

Josie Harper Cunningham added 11 points for the Huskies (8-6), while Charlotte Harper Cunningham added seven.

Sarah English led the Lumberjacks (2-9) with 12 points.

TELSTAR 52, WISCASSET 27: Luci Rothwell had a double-double with 28 points and 16 rebounds as the Rebels nearly doubled up the Wolverines in Bethel.

Calle Orino and Nicole Cox each scored nine points for Telstar (2-13).

Zoe Waltz led the Wolverines (0-16) with 14 points.



BOYS HOCKEY

GREELY 8, LEAVITT/GRAY-NG/OAK HILL/POLAND 2: Ryan Moore netted a hat trick and added an assist as the Rangers (8-2-1) cruised past Leavitt/GNG/Oak Hill/Poland (4-10) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Greely led 3-2 at the end of the first period before outscoring the Kings 5-0 over the final two periods. Mitchell Parent, Andy Moore, Tyler Grasky, Cam Malette and Chris Williams each added a goal. Andy Moore also had two assists, as did Evan Dutil, and Jared Swisher made 20 saves.

Blake Springer and Robert Gladu scored for the Kings. Vincent Lupardo stopped 21 shots.

