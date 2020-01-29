FARMINGTON — In the U.S., 1 in 3 adults has prediabetes and is at risk for type 2 diabetes, yet nearly 90 percent don’t know they have it. Learning about diabetes and how to prevent or delay it is the first step toward living a longer, healthier life.

Join the Diabetes Prevention Program, a national program that is proven to help people lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes. This year-long course is offered by MaineHealth at no cost!

The Diabetes Prevention Program will help individuals:

Learn how to eat healthier and be active

Develop skills to make healthier choices

Get the long-term support needed to stick with the changes

Prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes

Upcoming classes are being offered in Farmington. The instructor will be longtime local educator Kathleen Kerr. The first class at each location begins:

Jan. 30 from 6-7 p.m. at the Education Center on High Street at the University of Maine Farmington

Feb. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Crosby Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital

March 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Crosby Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital

The National Diabetes Prevention Program meets once a week for 16 weeks, then bi-monthly or monthly for the rest of the year. Please note: This program is not designed for people who have already been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

To register go to: https://mhprevention.coursestorm.com/category/franklin-county

If you have any questions, contact Melissa Norton at [email protected] or 661-7294.

