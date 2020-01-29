Spruce Mountain Primary School

Sarah Hubbard was destined to be a teacher from an early age. After graduating from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington in 1997, she received her Bachelor’s in early childhood education from the University of Maine at Farmington in 2001. She took a position as an education technician at the Livermore Elementary School, which recently became the district’s primary school, and soon after was presented the opportunity to teach first grade there. She cherished the opportunity and began her quest within the district of molding the minds of the area’s youth. After many years teaching first grade, she transitioned to teaching Kindergarten. She has remained constant in her pursuit to educate, challenge, and guide the community’s children into the future. Her favorite part of teaching is hearing from past students on their accomplishments which inspires her new students. Her passion for teaching is fortified by a wealth of family and friends, which is extremely important to her. She resides in Livermore with her husband Jason, daughter Samantha, son Brett, and two rescue dogs Reba and Melody. She enjoys reading, camping, kayaking, ATV rides, card making, and archery.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Misty Guild is a fifth grade teacher at the elementary school. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington in 2004. She started teaching at Livermore Elementary, then at Livermore Falls Middle School before coming to Jay in 2011. She lives in Livermore with her husband, her kids and her 3 dogs. She loves reading, going to the beach and spending time with friends and family.

Spruce Mountain Middle School

Chris Sagner teaches seventh and eighth grade social studies at the middle school. He graduated from the University of Maine in 2010. Before teaching at Spruce Mountain, he started his teaching career at Katahdin Middle/High School in Stacyville, Maine. Along with teaching, he also enjoys coaching baseball at SMMS. Outside of school, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two boys.

Spruce Mountain High School

Mark Cyr attended Scituate High School in Rhode Island and played football, basketball, and baseball. He attended Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts, graduating in 1980 with a B.S. in physical education where he was a walk-on player for the lacrosse team. After college he was a long-term substitute at Coventry High School in Coventry, RI for three years, then got a job teaching at the “Sidwell Friends School” in Washington DC. He also coached lacrosse at Sidwell. Taught there for four years, then moved to MSAD 36 where he was an elementary teacher for three years. From there he moved to the high school teaching health and physical education for one year before becoming the full time physical education teacher. He has coached everything from baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse, ski racing, mountain biking to golf. His hobbies include skiing, fishing, surfing, spending time with his grandchildren and pretty much any outdoor activities.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: