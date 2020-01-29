LIVERMORE FALLS — It did not take long for Kate Berkeley to find the lead she was looking for but the story of a local veteran who literally left his mark in history is still unfolding and questions remain.

Berkeley said initials referencing Livermore Falls had been found on the walls of a house in Worcestershire, England.

“The house was used as an officers’ convalescing home for the 9th Air Force during World War II,” Berkeley said previously.

She made a plea to readers to see if anyone knew who the initials might belong to.

Tara Harrington of Jay and her coworker read the story. They decided a visit to the World War II Memorial in Union Park would make a great trip for those in the Care and Comfort day program, Harrington said.

“We explained to them the reason we were looking,” she added.

The monument revealed one name with the initials “P.A.L.”: Paul A. Lees.

Donald Simoneau of Fayette researched veteran information in 2012 as he worked to upgrade monument. The information listed on the monument came from the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, he said.

“All they gave me was that yes, he served during WWII and that he was from here,” Simoneau said. “I have no more information on him.”

According to U.S. Census and birth records, there was a “Paul A. Lees” born in San Diego, California in 1923 to John and Frances (Addition) Lees. John was born in East Livermore; Frances was from Bangor. By the time the 1930 U.S. Census rolled around, the family was living in Livermore Falls.

Paul graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1943. The notation in his senior yearbook, “The Banner”, said he was a member of the assembly, radio and debating clubs. He was an honor student and had his eyes set on college. The entry continues with a poem:

“Paul is a brilliant, fair-haired lad.

Science is his great desire.

He can talk of atoms, do English, and add.

His love for learning we all admire.”

Public military records reveal a person with the same name from the same area enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces in 1943. He served just shy of two years; eight months of which was spent on a European Theater of Operations tour of duty.

Paul’s military hospital admission card shows he spent time at an “Aid Station, Clearing or Collection Station, Dispensary” in February 1945.

He was discharged from the military on Oct. 23, 1946.

No living family members could be found and the trail of public records goes cold until his death on July 1, 1995. Paul is buried in Bath National Cemetery in Bath, New York.

Did Paul make it to college? Where did he go after he was discharged from the military? Did he marry? Have children?

“I’m so grateful to everyone for their input,” Berkeley said. “I’m excited that we might have a thread to follow.”

Anyone with further information can contact [email protected] or Berkeley at [email protected]

