FARMINGTON — Assistant Vice President and Marketing Director Anna Lyon has announced plans to retire from Franklin Savings Bank after nearly 23 years.

Lyon has been producing the bank’s advertising, marketing, public relations, social media and webpage in-house since she joined the bank staff in April 1997. As a community banker, this meant immersing herself in various events, ranging from charitable fundraisers to general community building.

She was a driving force in founding and carving out the bank’s role in the Fire and Ice Festival and the Chester Greenwood Christmas Tree Lighting, as well as numerous other events. She was also instrumental in establishing the bank’s tradition of creating Thanksgiving baskets for service families and created Fund-Raising Fridays, in which employees have raised about $84,000 for local charities since 2002 by paying to wear blue jeans on Fridays.

Lyon is currently vice chairman of the Farmington Historical Association Board of Trustees and worked for 18 years on the organizing committee for the Franklin County Relay for Life.

She lives in Wayne with her husband.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: